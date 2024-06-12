NEET UG: SC Advocate Tanvi Dubey calls on NTA to revisit its decision

Supreme Court Advocate Tanvi Dubey has taken up the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) irregularities issue and taken to social media platform, X to voice out her stance.

Today morning, Wednesday, June 12, 10.37 am, the advocate posted, "67 students scoring 720/720 in #NEETUG which has never happened in history! 6 students from same exam centre, as per certain news reports. Does it not raise a suspicion on the process?"

Dubey went on to say, "The way the entire grace mark concept is effected without any prior notice and also any mention of it in the exam brochure- calls #NTA to revisit its decision promptly. Ultimately, we are talking about the fate of NOT JUST 1500 but LACKS who wrote this exam."