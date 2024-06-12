NEET UG: SC Advocate Tanvi Dubey calls on NTA to revisit its decision

Supreme Court Advocate Tanvi Dubey has taken up the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) irregularities issue and taken to social media platform, X to voice out her stance.
Today morning, Wednesday, June 12, 10.37 am, the advocate posted, "67 students scoring 720/720 in #NEETUG which has never happened in history! 6 students from same exam centre, as per certain news reports. Does it not raise a suspicion on the process?"
Dubey went on to say, "The way the entire grace mark concept is effected without any prior notice and also any mention of it in the exam brochure- calls #NTA to revisit its decision promptly. Ultimately, we are talking about the fate of NOT JUST 1500 but LACKS who wrote this exam."
The NEET-UG 2024 results have thrown medical aspirants into a frenzy due to numerous and unprecedented irregularities. Not only have the ranks skyrocketed, but NTA’s explanations regarding the discrepancies, especially about grace marks, are also quite dubious, say experts.
This year’s NEET-UG has sparked significant controversy, with many demanding a re-exam.
Court petitions have also been filed, and several public figures, including MK Stalin, Priyanka Gandhi, Dhruv Rathee, Kanhaiya Kumar, Faye D’souza, and Akash Banerjee, have been questioning the NTA.