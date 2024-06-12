NEET UG 2024: NTA informs Delhi HC that it will seek transfer of all high court cases to SC

According to a report by Bar and Bench, the National Testing Agency (NTA), today, Wednesday, June 12, informed the Delhi High Court, that it will seek transfer of all the matters related to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) examination 2024 to the Supreme Court (SC).

Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta appeared before a vacation bench of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna and said that the NTA will move a transfer petition before the SC, stated Bar and Bench.

Furthermore, Mehta also told the court that petitions related to the NEET UG exams have been filed before several high courts of the country and to ensure that there are no conflicting views from the high courts, the NTA will request the Supreme Court to hear all such matters.

According to Mehta, the NEET UG controversy can be largely divided into three categories:

1. Petitions related to the alleged leak of NEET UG question papers

2. Petitions against the award of grace marks

3. Petitions stating that multiple options were correct for one question

The report by Bar and Bench further mentioned that yesterday, Tuesday, June 11, the SC ordered NTA to respond to the plea levelling allegations of NEET UG paper leak. However, the top court had said that it would not stop counselling for admissions of students to medical colleges.

It may be recalled that a large number of candidates scored a perfect score as per the results published on June 4.

The candidates have alleged irregularities in the awarding of compensatory marks to students for loss of time, according to the report by Bar and Bench.