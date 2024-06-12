Maharashtra: New regulation requiring marginalised students to score 75% in UG/PG to avail overseas scholarship questioned

Policy to further corner the marginalised?

Raju Kendre is the founder of Eklavya India Foundation which empowers students from such communities by mentoring them to gain admission to prestigious colleges and universities in India and abroad.

On the increase in cut-offs, he says that it has inadvertently affected the scholars. "Under our Eklavya Global Scholars Program, a year-long mentorship programme, more than 30 students have already received offers from many top global universities featuring in the top 100 of QS World University Rankings. But due to this 75% policy, they are now stressed," Kendre explains about how the announcement affected Eklavya scholars.



Critiquing the absurdities of education policies in India, Kendre adds that such policies are ultimately planned and implemented in a way that does not focus on serving the marginalised. Kendre further calls these students assets who can serve as beacons for their community and increase their representation. However, he says that they are merely rendered as meagre subjects for the government's myriad schemes designed for their "empowerment".



Education, a play-thing for the government?

"Don't treat these students just as financial aid beneficiaries; they are tomorrow's leaders. Treat them as global scholars, like those supported by platforms such as Rhodes, Fulbright, Chevening, DAAD, and Commonwealth. These scholars are the future assets of our nation. Ultimately, we should invest in this human resource," says Kendre, a former recipient of the prestigious Chevening scholarship, which allowed him to pursue his Master's in Development Studies at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London.



These scholarships are granted annually to 75 SC, 40 ST ,75 OBC students, and are quite crucial for bridging the lack of representation of these communities in spaces such as law, media, policy, bureaucracy, development, art and culture, asserts Kendre.



On the importance of these scholarships for a reserved category student, he says that students who cannot afford such an education vie for these scholarships, as it grants them an exposure that is otherwise amiss from the Indian academia, due to a prevalent prejudice against reserved category students.



"An abroad education gives them the chance to break free from systemic oppression," stated Kendre.



Not the end of the problem

Recipients of the National Overseas Scholarship (NOS) also have to face several adversities despite receiving these scholarships. Kendre, whose organisation mentors several individuals every year, says that students find themselves in a quagmire when they struggle to meet basic daily needs, and often have to do part-time jobs, and cut back on food, networking and so on, to make ends meet.



He further states that these scholarships are rarely revised by the government in accordance with the rate of inflation every year, whereas, scholarships provided abroad function as per the market regulations. "Scholarships such as Felix, Chevening, and Commonwealth pay approximately £19,000 for living costs (revised for inflation every year), but the NOS for SC/ST students provides less than £10,000."



He also claims that instead of focusing on increasing the number of students and the amount of scholarships, the central and state governments are further limiting them.