Maharashtra MP Priyanka Chaturvedi writes to Education Minister about NEET-UG issues

Today, Wednesday, June 12, Priyanka Chaturvedi, an Indian politician serving as a Member of the Parliament Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra and Deputy Leader of Shiv Sena, Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, (UBT), has written a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

This letter dated Wednesday, June 12, is regarding the ongoing issues with the National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination, Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 exam.

The lines of the letter read, "This is to bring to your immediate and urgent attention the concern over the conduct of the NEET UG 2024 exam by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the further lapses that have been exposed after the release of results on 4th June."

Furthermore, the letter also mentioned about paper leaks. "There have been concerns regarding the conduct of the exam, the paper having leaked before the exam, decision on awarding grace marks arbitrarily to students," read the letter.

This incident calls for strict action against those responsible for any malpractice and for accountability to be fixed for future deterrence, stated the letter.

Moreover, this letter has gone viral on social media and caught the attention of several netizens, it has received over 40 thousand views on the social media platform, X.