Jharkhand experiences severe heat; schools to remain closed till June 15

The Jharkhand government on Tuesday, June 11, announced closure of all schools till June 15 in view of severe heatwave conditions in the state.

Temperatures in most parts of Jharkhand hovered above the 40 degrees Celsius mark on Tuesday, June 11, with the mercury settling over 45 degrees Celsius in the Palamu region, stated a report by PTI.

An order issued by the School Education and Literacy Department said in the wake of the "extreme heat and heat wave conditions in the state, all categories of government, non-government, aided/non-aided (including minority) and all private schools operating in the state will remain closed from June 12 to June 15".

The scorching temperatures are likely to continue in most parts of the state in the next few days, the weather office said.

North India continues to experience extreme heat

Temperatures in most parts of North India remained above the 40 degree Celsius-mark as heatwave conditions persisted on June 11, with Delhi's Narela and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh recording highs of 47.1 degrees Celsius.

Delhi sweltered under intense heat as the Safdarjung observatory, considered the official marker of the national capital, noted a high of 43.8 degrees Celsius, four notches above the normal average.