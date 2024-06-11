XLRI Jamshedpur commences new academic session 2024-26

Yesterday, Monday, June 10, Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur, welcomed a new batch of students for the new academic year 2024-26. As many as 551 new students have joined the XLRI student fraternity. This was stated in the press release shared by the institution.

The inauguration ceremony of the new academic session was conducted offline this year. The event has already become a tradition and every year it is conducted in the Tata Auditorium, XLRI Jamshedpur campus.

Furthermore, the event was attended by all the new students, their parents, XLRI faculty members and staff members.

As stated in the release, "Nine students enrolled in the Fellow Programme in Management (FPM) and 14 students enrolled in the Executive Fellow Programme in Management (EXEC-FPM)."

Fr S George SJ, Director, XLRI; Fr Donald D’Silva SJ, Dean - Administration & Finance, XLRI; and Prof Sanjay Patro, Dean of Academics, XLRI, along with other dignitaries on the stage inaugurated the function by lighting the lamp.

According to XLRI an official, "XLRI has consistently prioritised diversity in its classrooms, curating a varied student body in terms of gender, educational background, economic background, and professional backgrounds, as well as regional diversity."

The official further said, "This commitment extends to ensuring a balanced gender ratio, with XLRI historically pioneering the inclusion of women in management education in India. As a Jesuit institution rooted in strong values, XLRI not only respects and values women but also fosters an environment where they feel safe and empowered," said an XLRI official.

The new students were then taken through a Special Orientation Programme drawn up by XLRI to update their knowledge before regular classes commence.