UP parents will soon be able to see children's school results on phone

The parents of children enrolled in government primary and upper primary schools in Uttar Pradesh will now get the results of their wards on mobile phones from this session, an official said.

The decision was taken at the executive committee meeting of Samagra Shiksha, held under the chairmanship of the state Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, according to an official statement, stated a report by IANS.

There are 1.9 crore children enrolled in government schools run by the Basic Shiksha Parishad.

The Chief Secretary said that special campaigns should be run across the state regarding increasing enrollment in Parishad schools.

From time to time, surprise inspections of all schools should be done, and strict action should be taken against those negligent in their work.

He added that under Operation Kayakalp, there has been a historic improvement in the infrastructure facilities in schools in the last five years.

Along with this, attractive learning material has been made available to students, he said.

Now, the entire focus needs to be given to improving the quality of education.

Similarly, consent was given for setting up smart classes in 3,530 upper primary and composite schools of the parishad and for the procurement and establishment of ICT (Information and Communication Technology) labs in 1,515 upper primary and composite schools.

Under the Samagra Shiksha (Secondary), an amount of Rs 4.36 crore had been approved in the annual action plan for the year 2024-25, for the establishment of 92 ICT labs and smart classes in government secondary schools, and Rs 6.72 crore for the establishment of 280 smart classes had been received from the government.