UK: Queen’s University Belfast manages cultural disparities by starting Racial Equity Program

Queen’s University Belfast, one of the United Kingdom’s (UK) research-intensive universities, has taken a step forward in fostering inclusivity with its Race Equality Charter. This commitment stands for the university's Racial Equity Program, which has steadily gained momentum across campus. This was stated in a press release shared by the institution.

Guided by the leadership of the Racial Equity Champions Network, this programme serves as a driving force behind initiatives aimed at fostering ethnic and cultural parity within Queen’s University.

This initiative was further amplified through a recent conference on Race Equality in Higher Education.

Distinguished panel sessions featured Queen’s students alongside academics, researchers, and practitioners from various institutions. The sessions focused on solutions-based approaches to advancing race equality across education, research, and societal engagement.

With roughly a quarter of universities reporting a BAME (Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic) student population of 50% or more and a third exceeding 40%, it's evident that diversity among students is substantial, the release read.

Professor Karen McCloskey, academic lead of Race Equality Charter, Queens University Belfast, said, “The university is a melting point for students from various ethnic groups living and studying together in perfect harmony and by addressing racial needs we are taking a significant step towards enhancing their comfort and sense of belonging at the campus."