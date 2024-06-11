Supreme Court rejects plea against NEET-PG 2022

Today, Tuesday, June 11, the Supreme Court rejected a plea alleging discrepancies in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-PG) examination. The exam was conducted in 2022 for admissions to postgraduate courses in various streams of medical sciences and seeking disclosure of answer keys and answer sheets. This was stated in a report by PTI.

"These petitions are rendered infructuous due to the passage of time,” said a vacation bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Ahsanuddin Amanullah while dismissing the plea filed by a candidate named Pritish Kumar and others in 2022.

The counsel for Kumar and others said the plea has not become infructuous as two out of the six petitioners would be taking up NEET-PG on June 23 this year.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG) examination is conducted by the National Board of Examination (NBE) for admissions in various post graduate (PG) courses after the students complete Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) and other equivalent courses.

"The trouble is they (NBE) are not allowing us to access the answer keys, answer sheets, question papers (of NEET-PG 2022),” the lawyer said.

The bench rejected the plea saying that it cannot keep it pending “unnecessarily”.

Pritish Kumar and others had filed the plea alleging that there were mismatches in their NEET-PG 2022 scores and the NBE was not permitting re-evaluation.