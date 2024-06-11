"Strong foundation to be laid for youth," says Ashwini Vaishnaw as he takes charge of I&B Ministry

Ashwini Vaishnaw assumed charge as Minister of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) today, Tuesday morning, June 11.

After taking charge, Minister of State L Murugan presented Vaishnaw with a bouquet and both shared a hug. The union minister was also presented with a tree sapling by the Ministry staff after he assumed office.

Vaishnaw thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him the opportunity.

The portfolio was earlier held by BJP MP Anurag Thakur.

"The people have once again blessed PM Narendra Modi to serve the country. Yesterday, on the very first day of his first tenure, the Prime Minister made decisions dedicated to the poor and farmers. A very strong foundation has to be laid for the youth. I express my gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for giving me this opportunity," the union minister said, while speaking to reporters at his office after taking charge, stated a report by ANI.

Apart from Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Vaishnaw has been assigned portfolios as Minister of the Railways and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.

Before taking charge of the I&B Ministry, Vaishnaw assumed charge of the Ministry of Railways earlier today.

"The PM has kept railways in focus because railways are the common man's mode of transport and a very strong backbone of our country's economy, so there is a lot of focus on railways. Modi ji has an emotional connection with railways...I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the union minister said.

In his second term as Minister of Railways, Vaishnaw will oversee the modernisation and expansion of India's railway network, a crucial element for national connectivity and economic growth.

In his new role as Minister of IT, Vaishnaw will be responsible for regulating and facilitating the media landscape, ensuring the freedom and development of the press while addressing the challenges posed by digital transformation and misinformation.

Vaishnaw will also play a pivotal role in advancing India's digital economy, promoting Information Technology (IT) innovations, and developing robust cybersecurity frameworks.