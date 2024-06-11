NEET UG: SC issues notice to NTA on allegations of paper leak, refuses to stay counselling

The Supreme Court, today, Tuesday, June 11, issued notice to the National Testing Agency (NTA) on a petition seeking the cancellation of the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 over an alleged paper leak.
It is not that simple that because you have done it is sacrosanct. Sanctity has been affected, so we need answers," Justice Amanullah told the counsel representing the National Testing Agency. "How much time you want? Immediately on the re-opening? Otherwise, the counselling will start." Justice Amanullah told the NTA's counsel, as per a LiveLaw.in copy.
A vacation bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Ahsanuddin Amanullah, however, refused to put a stay on the counselling process meanwhile.
"Let the counselling start, we are not stopping the counselling. In the meantime, the response will be filed by the National Testing Agency," the bench said.
The matter has now been posted on July 8, according to an update by LiveLaw.in.
The petition was filed by Shivangi Mishra and nine others on June 1 before the declaration of the results (Shivangi Mishra and others vs.National Testing Agency and others) seeking a re-conduction of the NEET-UG exam in view of the allegations of the paper leak.
As per LiveLaw.in, the counsel for the NTA submitted that the petition be tagged along with an earlier petition on which notice was issued by a bench led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on May 17.
The bench then posted the present petition along with the earlier petition which is listed on July 8.