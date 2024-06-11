IIT Madras introduces revamped BTech degree programme offering more flexibility

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, has revamped its popular Bachelor of Technology (BTech) degree programme. This programme offers flexibility and scope for exploring entrepreneurship to aspiring students. This was stated in a report by PTI.

This move by the research institute comes after receiving extensive feedback from students and alumni.

The upgraded degree programme encourages a student to take up interdisciplinary learning, and hands-on projects besides taking up entrepreneurship opportunities. The total number of credits in the BTech programme has been reduced from the earlier 436 hours to 400 hours.

In the release, IIT Madras Director Professor V Kamakoti said, "With more than 380 patents filed in the last financial year, IIT Madras has launched an ambitious start-up 100 programme (in which) every third day, a startup will be born at IIT Madras."

Students pursuing the second year of their BTech programme would be able to get hands-on projects, entrepreneurial opportunities, and increased inter-disciplinary learning facilities.

The students would also be able to allot 40% of the total credits to elective courses.

According to the release, "IIT Madras has 18 academic departments and advanced research centres, which allows students to pursue diverse interests and build a unique academic profile."