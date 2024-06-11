IIT Guwahati to host virtual JEE Open House tomorrow, June 12 for prospective students

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is set to conduct a virtual Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) open house for the IIT aspirants who have cleared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2024, tomorrow, Wednesday, June 12. This was stated in a press release shared by the institution.

The Open House will feature sessions with the Director, the JEE Chairperson, and all the deans of IIT Guwahati, who will provide valuable insights to the aspirants.

Speaking about the JEE Open House, Professor Devendra Jalihal, Director of IIT Guwahati, said, "We are excited to interact with our potential students. This Open House is an excellent platform to introduce them to the vibrant academic and extracurricular environment at IIT Guwahati."

Professor Jalihal further added, "Engaging with our current students and faculty will give aspirants a comprehensive understanding of life at IIT Guwahati and help them envision their future with us."

The JEE Open House will provide a unique opportunity for prospective students and their families to engage with the core administrative and academic members of IIT Guwahati.

The session will also highlight opportunities for research, national and international internships, future career development, and entrepreneurship, read the release.

About IIT Guwahati

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, established in 1994, completed 25 years in 2019.

At present, the institute has eleven departments, nine interdisciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering, science, healthcare, management, and humanities disciplines, offering Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Bachelor of Design (BDes), Bachelor of Science, Honours (BSc), Masters of Arts (MA), Masters of Design (MDes), Masters in Technology (MTech), Masters in Science (MSc), Master of Science (Research) MS(R), Masters of Business Administration (MBA) and (Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programmes.

The institute offers a residential campus to 439 faculty members and more than 8,600 students presently.