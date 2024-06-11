IIT Guwahati launches entrepreneurship programme in collaboration with Assam gov’t

The Indian Institute of Technology, (IIT) Guwahati has launched an Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP) in collaboration with the Assam government, an official said. This was stated in a report by PTI.

According to the official, the institute's Research Park Foundation with the government's Department of Industries and Commerce will work to equip aspiring entrepreneurs with essential skills and knowledge to launch and manage successful businesses.

The programme aims to empower local talent, drive innovation, and create sustainable economic growth by fostering dynamic entrepreneurship and transforming Assam and the Northeast into a hub of entrepreneurial excellence, IIT Guwahati Director Prof Devendra Jalihal said during the launch.

This intensive programme aims to provide participants with valuable management insights specifically related to the entrepreneurial journey, he said.

The curriculum will emphasise the application of management theories, models, and frameworks in the context of new venture creation, according to a release issued by IIT Guwahati today, Tuesday, June 11.

Designed as an aspirational step for young individuals across Assam with entrepreneurial ambitions, the programme can train around 400 participants, significantly impacting the state's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

These activities are for enhancing the efforts of IIT Guwahati to develop the overall entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Northeast region, the release said.