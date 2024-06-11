CJI Chandrachud visits AoR examination hall in Supreme Court

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, today, Tuesday, June 11, visited the judges' library on the Supreme Court (SC) premises where lawyers were taking the examination for qualifying as Advocates on Record (AoRs). This was stated in a report by PTI.

The top court examines lawyers before designating them as AoRs who alone are authorised to file pleadings in cases in the apex court.

The AoR examination was conducted in the pen and paper mode and the CJI visited the examination hall, the top court said in a statement.

The statement, "Fresh examination for Paper I for the candidates who had opted for computer-based examination and wish to reappear in the same will be held after the reopening of the court after the summer recess. The date of the examination shall be notified in due course."

Earlier on Monday, June 10, technical glitches were flagged by a few candidates appearing for the first-ever computer-based AOR examination.

The statement said 761 candidates had appeared for Paper I in pen and paper mode and 114 for computer-based examination on Monday, June 10, while 873 candidates appeared for Paper II today, Tuesday, June 11.