Summer break ends, school reopens for Tamil Nadu students

Both aided and private schools across Tamil Nadu (TN) re-opened, today, Monday, June 10. Chief Minister MK Stalin wished the students and teachers a great and productive academic year. This was stated in a report by PTI.

Following heatwave conditions throughout the state and owing to the Lok Sabha elections, the results of which were declared on June 4, the government had deferred the reopening of state board schools.

As students returned to their classrooms today, June 10, teachers in certain schools received the children with chocolates.

Wishing the students a great and productive academic year ahead, the chief minister said in a post on X, "I hope that parents and teachers will pay attention to the mental and physical well-being of the students who return to the classroom and make sure that the students are motivated to take delight in reading and sports.

Along with Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) Minister TM Anbarasan, Poyyamozhi distributed textbooks and notebooks to students at a higher secondary school in Alandur.

Later, the School Education Minister distributed books to the students at Jaigopal Garodia Girls Higher Secondary School, Nanganallur, Tamil Nadu.

"On the first day of the academic year, we started the programme of encouraging the students to take up postal savings to create interest in small savings. It was followed by the second phase of the Aadhaar enrollment camp at A J S Nithi Higher Secondary School, Alandur," Poyyamozhi said in a post on 'X'.

Tirunelveli district Collector KP Karthikeyan distributed free texts and notebooks to the students at the Rediarpatti Government Higher Secondary School