PM Modi Cabinet: Dharmendra Pradhan to retain education portfolio

According to the report by PTI, the Education Minister of India, Dharmendra Pradhan, will retain his education portfolio. Alongside, Nitin Gadkari will also continue as Road Transport Minister.

In addition to this, Kiren Rijiju has been moved from the Earth Sciences Ministry to the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry, while Arjun Ram Meghwal will continue as Law Minister.

According to an official statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's top four ministers, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar, also have retained their respective Home, Defence, Finance and External Affairs portfolios.

Among the new entrants to the Union Cabinet, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been given the Agriculture and Rural Development portfolios, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda the Health portfolio and former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar the Power portfolio.

Following this, Sarbananda Sonowal, a politician of the Bharatiya Janata Party from Assam, has retained the shipping portfolio, according to the statement.

Modi and 71 ministers took an oath of office and secrecy on Sunday, June 9, at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.