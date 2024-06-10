NMC officials to meet FMGs on June 18 regarding their concerns on compensatory certificates

The National Medical Commission (NMC) will hold a meeting with five student representatives on June 18 in order to discuss their concerns about its notice dated June 7 regarding FMG internships.
This update comes after hundreds of Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) gathered to protest outside the NMC office in New Delhi, today, on June 10.
Addressing the protestors at NMC office on Monday, Dr Aruna Vanikar, President, Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB), NMC, announced that the commission will hold a meeting on June 18 to address their concerns and five student representatives have volunteered for the same.
To recall, the NMC declared, in its notice dated June 7, that certificates by foreign medical universities compensating for online classes will not be accepted.
The commission, in its notice dated June 7, explained that it has taken this decision as, “many FMGs are maliciously obtaining compensatory certificates from their parent universities for the online classes carried by them”.
The FMGs have expressed that instead of scrapping the provision, the commission should take responsibility for verifying the documents submitted by the students.
The protestors expressed that a large number of FMGs have already invested time and money in order to go back to their parent foreign universities to compensate for the online classes with practical training, which will now be invalid.