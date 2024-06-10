NEET UG: Rahul Gandhi assures students of a 'robust plan' against paper leaks

Congress' Member of Parliament (MP)-elect Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 examination, as he promised to become the voice of the students in Parliament.

He reiterated the poll promise by the Congress party to formulate a law freeing the students from paper leak adding that the party has made a 'robust plan'.

"Narendra Modi has not even taken oath yet and the scam in NEET exam has devastated more than 24 lakh students and their families. 6 students from the same exam centre top the exam with maximum marks, many get such marks which are technically not possible, but the government is continuously denying the possibility of paper leak," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

"Congress had made a robust plan to deal with this 'paper leak industry' which is being run in collusion with the education mafia and the government machinery. In our manifesto, we had pledged to free the students from paper leak by making a law," he added, stated a report by ANI.

He further claimed the support of the youth in the country towards the opposition coalition, INDIA bloc.

"Today, I assure all the students of the country that I will become your voice in Parliament and strongly raise the issues related to your future. The youth have expressed confidence in INDIA - INDIA will not allow their voice to be suppressed," he said.