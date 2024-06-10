NEET UG: Expert advises aggrieved students to file cases only in Delhi HC, Supreme Court. Here's why

While several court cases have already been filed in different state high courts and even the Supreme Court, regarding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) results, experts advises the students and parents to take their grievances to either Supreme Court or the Delhi High Court (HC).
On June 10, health activist Dr Vivek Pandey urged the general public to approach the Supreme Court or the Delhi High Court for NEET-UG related issues, if they are planning to take the legal route.
Why is that? A prospectus for NEET-UG 2024 exam by the National Testing Agency (NTA) earlier this year, released before the conduct of the exam, said that all disputes pertaining to the exam shall pertain within the jurisdiction of New Delhi.
“All disputes pertaining to the conduct of the NEET (UG) 2024 Examination including Results shall fall within the jurisdiction of Delhi/New Delhi only. Further, any legal question arising out of the Examination shall be entertained only when raised within 30 days from the declaration of result,” the document on NTA's official website, said.
It might be recalled that a number of petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, and Calcutta High Court regarding allegations of irregularities and malpractice in the NEET-UG examination this year.
Since the NEET-UG results were announced on June 4, a number of students, parents and doctors have raised questions about the inflation in the cut-off, leading to as many as 67 students scoring full score in the exam.