NEET results row: Maharashtra gov't urges Centre to stay counselling, withdraw grace marks

Today, Monday, June 10, amid the raging controversy over the results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 announced recently, the Maharashtra government advised the Centre to put a stay on the counselling process till this issue is resolved. This was stated in a report by IANS.

The Principal Secretary of the Department of Medical Education, Dinesh Waghmare, appealed to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the National Testing Agency (NTA) to remove the grace marks given to a few specific candidates to compensate for the loss of time.

The state government’s move came after around 67 candidates bagged the top rank in NEET-UG 2024 by scoring 99.997129 percentile points.

Of these, around six candidates had appeared for the exam from the same centre in Haryana. The average mark of 720 qualified candidates is 323.55. The results were also marred by charges of irregularities and paper leaks.

"Considering the seriousness of the issue, an early response in this matter will ensure justice for the NEET-UG 2024 aspirants," Waghmare said in the letter.

The official also said that the state government has received various representations from NEET aspirants and their parents alleging irregularities in the results.

"There is a difference between the actual marks published in the scorecards and the marks in the OMR sheets. This has resulted in great loss for the NEET aspirants in Maharashtra,’’ Waghmare said.

The NEET-UG 2024 was conducted on May 5 at 4,750 centres, including 14 overseas centres.