NEET expert Alakh Pandey files PIL in Supreme Court against NEET UG irregularities

Alakh Pandey, the renowned NEET faculty, has been concerned about the recent controversies surrounding the declaration of the NEET UG 2024, wherein, there is widespread discontent among students about time lapse, grant of grace marks in an illogical manner, and an ambiguous method of normalisation of marks.

The National Testing Agency’s (NTA) clarification circular of June 5, 2024 in this regard was less than satisfactory and raised more questions than answers around the normalisation of marks, the transparency of the process, and fair & judicious marking, informed a press release from the faculty.

Even the PIB press conference held on June 8 was more of an eyewash and a mere re-iteration of the limited facts. The so-called high power committee is being formed by NTA itself instead of an external probe, says the expert.

Alakh Pandey, in the interest of his students, would, therefore, move Supreme Court through a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that would aim to seek detailed information from the NTA and corrective measures, before the counselling process begins.

Alakh Pandey had already sent a detailed legal notice to NTA in which all the points had been raised and a response from NTA is awaited.