Left student groups protest against NEET-UG irregularities; demand re-exam, probe

A group of left-backed student unions in New Delhi including All India Students Union (AISA), Student's Federation of India (SFI), Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU), and others, submitted a memorandum to the Ministry of Education (MoE) regarding irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 exam.
The memorandum dated Monday, June 10, demands a re-examination under proper measures to ensure fair exam for all students, among other demands.
The students from various universities in Delhi also demanded that the enquiry committee that has been formed to look into the allegations of scam and malpractice in NEET-UG results, must be under a Supreme Court body.
The various student unions held a protest near the Education Ministry in New Delhi on Monday, June 10.
This comes amid allegations of inflation of marks leading to 67 candidates sharing the first rank in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam.
“The future of countless students is at stake and the ministry must take immediate action to address these critical issues,” JNUSU Vice-President Avijit Ghosh said in a statement.
Here are all the demands put forward by the student unions in the memorandum to MoE:
- Re-conduction of the NEET-UG exam under proper measures to ensure fair exam for all students, among other demands
- The enquiry committee ordered to look into the allegations of scam and malpractice in NEET-UG results must be under a Supreme Court body
- The tender for conduction of all exams to be taken from the National Testing Agency (NTA) and to be handed back to the MoE
- To ensure that the culture of private coaching is put to an end
- PhD admissions across universities in India through National Eligibility Test (NET) scores be scrapped