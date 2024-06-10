Kerala: Teacher training is on in full swing. General Education shares updates

The Kerala government on Sunday, June 9, said it was taking steps to provide excellent training for school teachers and also ensure that they are not burdened with the cost of running the mid-day meal scheme.

State General Education Minister V Sivankutty said that teachers will be given excellent training in accordance with the requirements of modern times.

In a statement issued by his office, the minister urged teachers to cooperate with the training process as opting out of it would amount to "cruelty" towards their students.

The minister said that there are 220 days in the academic calendar according to the provisions of the Kerala Education Rules (KER) and the law laid down by the Kerala High Court.

He urged teachers to cooperate with this rule to improve the learning outcomes of children.

In connection with the mid-day meal scheme, the minister said that the rates under it have been increased considering the demand of the teachers.

"It must be remembered that no such action was taken during the UDF rule. No teacher shall have any liability in connection with the scheme. The government will ensure this," the minister said in the statement.

The crisis with regard to the payment of salaries of Higher Secondary teachers was a technical issue, Sivankutty said.

The minister also stated that the crisis of non-payment of salaries to a section of teachers has been resolved through a special circular, according to the statement.