JEE Advanced: The story of how AIR 1 Ved Lahoti was named after Maharshi Ved Vyas

Ved Lahoti from the Delhi zone has topped the IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced securing 355 out of 360 marks, the highest ever, officials said on Sunday.

The previous highest was 352 in 2022.

Talking to PTI in New Delhi, Lahoti said, "I devoted three to four hours for self-study every day and scored 332-340 in routine tests regularly. So, I was confident. Since the paper was a bit easy as compared to the test papers, I succeeded in securing 355 out of 360 marks."

Lahoti said he kept himself away from social media while preparing for the exam for the last two years in Kota.

"I scored very low in one of the routine tests but I did not get disappointed and instead, focused on my weak aspects," he said in response to a query.

Lahoti's father Yogesh Lahoti said he was proud of his son's performance which was no less than a miracle.

"It is just like a miracle that my son has scored the highest ever marks in the history of JEE-Advanced. I was expecting this as my son has been very talented since childhood and that's why we named his Ved after Ved Vyas," Yogesh Lahoti, an engineer in a private company told PTI.

Maharshi Ved Vyas is credited for classifying the holy Hindu scripture Veda into four categories.

Explaining the criteria for inclusion in the rank list, a senior IIT Madras official said, "The aggregate marks will be calculated as the sum of marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. The candidates have to satisfy the subject-wise as well as aggregate qualifying marks to be included in a rank list."

A total of 1,80,200 candidates appeared in both papers in IIT-JEE Advanced, of which 48,248, including 7,964 females, have qualified.

JEE-Main, which is the admission test for engineering colleges across the country, is the qualifying exam for JEE-Advanced.

The exam was conducted on May 26.

The Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling will begin on Monday, June 10.