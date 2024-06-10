JEE Advanced: 11,180 students from IIT Madras zone qualify

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras zone saw the highest number of students qualifying in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Advanced) exam across zones in the country with 11,180 students clearing the exam this year. Among those who cleared the exam, four candidates from the zone were in top 4, 25 in top 100, 53 in top 200, and 145 were among the top 500.

At least three students from Tamil Nadu featured in top 100 this year. The candidate with the best rank from Tamil Nadu last year got 52nd rank on common rank list, this year the state's top ranker was placed 42nd. At least six students from TN had made it to top 100 last year, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The zonal status for the southern region alternates between IIT Madras and IIT Hyderabad. The zone includes the IITs of Hyderabad, Madras, Tirupati, and Palghat, covering Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala. The results were declared by IIT Madras this year.

Aryaman Prasad, who scored 315 marks out of 360, is Tamil Nadu’s topper. "I joined a private coaching institute in Class 6 to gain additional knowledge and improve my interest in major subjects. The intensive training for JEE started when I was in Class 11. I am planning to pursue computer science engineering at IIT Bombay," said Aryaman Prasad. While he is a native of Uttar Pradesh, his family is settled in Chennai.

N Shriram from Coimbatore with 313 marks got 48th rank. He has also been preparing for the exam for Class 6. Both his parents are doctors. Ishair Gupta, with 293 marks, got 84th place on the common rank list. He is a native of Jaipur in Rajasthan and settled in Chennai. Both Shriram and Ishair also plan to pursue computer science engineering at IIT Bombay.

"Computer science, especially IIT Bombay, has been the first choice of toppers. This is because computer science has more opportunities in the future and has applications across various fields," said B Kishore Kumar, a mathematics professor of a private coaching center.

According to sources, in terms of high scores, this JEE (Adv) result has seen the best in last 15 years. "There were not many complicated or ambiguous questions in mathematics or physics this year. The answer key released by IIT Madras was also flexible this year. While the average marks of top 10 students have been 84%-85% for the past 15 years, this year it was 91.4%," said B Pavan Kumar, deputy director of FIITJEE, Chennai.

The qualifying marks for the exam were 17.5% in 2021, 15.27% in 2022, 23.89% in 2022, and 30.3% in 2024, he added. A total of 1,80,200 candidates appeared in papers 1 and 2 of JEE (Advanced) 2024, held on May 26. Of this, 48,248 candidates, including 7,964 women, have qualified.

Ved Lahoti from IIT Delhi zone is the top ranker on the Common Rank List (CRL) with a score of 355 out of 360 marks. Bhogalapalli Sandesh, with 338 marks and a common rank of 3, was the top scorer in the IIT Madras zone. Among the female candidates, Srinithya Devraj stood first with 268 marks.