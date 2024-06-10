FMGs to meet UGMEB President Dr Aruna Vanikar over recent NMC notice

Hundreds of Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) gathered outside the National Medical Commission (NMC) office in New Delhi, demanding that its new notice dated June 7 be withdrawn.

To recall, the NMC declared, in its notice dated June 7, that certificates by foreign medical universities compensating for online classes will not be accepted.

The commission, in its notice dated June 7, explained that it has taken this decision as “many FMGs are maliciously obtaining compensatory certificates from their parent universities for the online classes carried by them”.

Now, close to 100 FMGs in New Delhi, today, Monday, June 10, approached the NMC office to meet Dr Aruna Vanikar, President, Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB), NMC, and demanded that the notice be withdrawn.

Purva Sood, one of the FMGs, told EdexLive, “We came to the NMC office to discuss our issues regarding its June 7 notice. Three of the students have been called inside the office and now we are waiting to meet Aruna ma’am regarding our concerns.”

The FMGs have expressed that instead of scrapping the provision, the commission should take responsibility for verifying the documents submitted by the students.

Earlier, the NMC had offered a provision to foreign medical graduates to compensate for online classes, conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic or war situations, with offline classes with the parent university or undergoing one to two years of extra practical training or internship in India.

However, scrapping the provision of compensatory certificates, the commission has now only left an option of two to three years of Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI) for the FMGs to avail a permanent registration.

Students are enraged as they say that a large number of FMGs have already invested time and money in order to go back to their parent foreign universities to compensate for the online classes with practical training, which will now be invalid.