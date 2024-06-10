Apple CEO meets Indian student ahead of Apple WWDC 2024

Today, Monday, June 10, Tim Cook, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of tech giant Apple, shared his experience of meeting with student developers who won the Swift Student Challenge and one of them was Indian student Akshat Srivastava, who was present at the meeting. This was ahead of Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), stated a report by IANS.

"Kicking off #WWDC24 in the best way possible, meeting with student developers who won our Swift Student Challenge. It's amazing to see their creativity and determination on full display," Cook wrote in a post on social media platform X.

"Akshat is part of a growing generation of developers from all across India who are bringing their best ideas to life through coding, and making an important impact in their communities and around the world," Cook said.

Srivastava, 22, said that the highlight of his trip to Apple Park in Cupertino was presenting his project in front of Cook.

"I recently had the incredible opportunity to visit Apple Park in Cupertino, to win the Swift Student Challenge," Srivastava said.

Furthermore, he also mentioned that Cook's genuine interest and insightful feedback were incredibly "inspiring and made all my hard work feel worthwhile. This unforgettable experience confirmed my passion for technology and motivated me to keep pushing boundaries and making an impact".

Srivastava hails from the city of Varanasi and is studying at BITS Pilani, KK Birla College in Goa. He started coding at the age of 16.