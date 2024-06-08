Tripura football body to entice students from schools towards the sport. Here's why

The Tripura Football Association (TFA) has passed a resolution to take football to every village to combat drugs. Newly elected TFA President Pranab Sarkar asserted that his team would leave no stone unturned to popularise football at the village level, especially in the areas that are considered to be drug-prone.

"Recently after the formation of the new committee of Tripura Football Association, we had a meeting to discuss the future roadmap," he added. According to him, the youth is indulging in drugs, therefore, to combat the situation, the association passed a resolution to attract children from the school level towards football.

"Especially in the drug-prone areas, we want to give more emphasis. The new committee has unanimously passed a resolution to take football to the village level," he added, ANI reported.

Stating that right now, the All India Football Federation affiliated body is investing its focus in conducting the forthcoming C division, B division, and A division leagues, Sarakar said, "We can't let our future plans come as an impediment to the division leagues we have to conduct in the coming season. Once these division leagues are over, we shall sit together again for comprehensive planning on the issue."

Further, lauding Chief Minister Manik Saha and his family members for extending helping hands for football, Sarkar said, "After being elected as the president for the second consecutive term, the chief minister congratulated me and assured all sorts of help. In terms of infrastructure, a lot of work has happened in recent years. Synthetic turfs have been laid on football grounds. State of art floodlights have been installed in the football ground located in Agartala."