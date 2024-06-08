TN's Anna University to launch drone flying training centre in Bengaluru soon

Anna University, which is one among the few centres in the country that can provide training for flying small- and medium-category drones, will soon open a drone flying training centre in Bengaluru.

The Madras Institute of Technology (MIT) campus of the university has already received approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in this regard and has started work towards opening the new remote pilot training Institute in Bengaluru.

University officials said the decision to open branches of its Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO) was taken to cater to the rising demand. The university opened its RPTO at MIT campus in 2021. Since then, it has trained over 1,800 drone pilots. The university has also the expertise to run a training centre, officials added.

Senthil Kumar, Director of the Centre for Aerospace Research (CASR) under MIT, said, "We have already finalised talks with a Bengaluru-based private engineering college to provide us space for the RPTO while equipment and instructors will be provided by Anna University. The university will completely oversee the training programme."

The new RPTO is likely to start functioning in three months.

Further, Kumar said plans are on to open more such centres in other states like Kerala, taking into account the increasing demand for drone pilots following the Union government’s introduction of the Drone Didi scheme and the promotion of usage of drones in agriculture.