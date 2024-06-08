NEET-UG 2024: List of SC and HC court cases alleging malpractice, manipulation in exam

The allegations of irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 exam have heated up with several candidates now taking the legal route.

Since the NEET-UG results were announced on June 4, the Supreme Court and various high courts have received a number of petitions against the National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body.

Here is a list of all the court cases against the NTA and NEET-UG 2024 exam:

Shreyansi Thakur v National Testing Agency, Delhi HC: Today, on June 8, the Delhi High Court took up a petition, challenging the decision of the National Testing Agency (NTA) to grant grace marks in the medical entrance examination.

A vacation Bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma granted NTA time to obtain instructions on the issue. The issue will be heard on Wednesday, June 12.

Tanmoy Chattopadhyay v National Testing Agency and Others, Calcutta HC: The Calcutta High Court, on Friday, June 7, while hearing the matter alleging irregularities in the nationwide exam, called on the NTA to file an affidavit within ten days in repose to the allegations made in the writ petition.

The petition filed in Calcutta High Court stated that a few students have scored 718 and 719 out of 720 this year in NEET-UG examination, which is not possible. It also sought justification from the NTA for rewarding grace marks to the students on grounds of ‘loss of time’.

Shivangi Mishra v NTA, Supreme Court of India: Another group of exam aspirants have moved the Supreme Court of India seeking a re-examination on grounds of allegations of paper leak in Bihar and other parts of the country this year.

The plea, which was filed on June 1, might be listed before a vacation bench of the SC this week, said a report by PTI.

More cases to come…

Other than this, the coaching centre Xylem Kozhikode has also decided to file a case in the Supreme Court against the NTA for allegedly manipulating this year’s results. In a press release, the institute authorities informed that the NEET exam results should not be declared without media attention amidst the announcement of the Lok Sabha election results.

Another coaching centre, Motion Education, is moving the Supreme Court against the NEET-UG results 2024. This was announced by the CEO of Motion Education, Nitin Vijay, on social media platform X.

“We are moving to the Supreme Court against the #NEET 2024 result. Do fill out the Google form to join us in this fight against injustice. Share it widely to involve everyone,” he said,

Further, the Tamil Nadu government is also planning to take a legal route against the National Testing Agency, as stated by news reports.

To recall, last month, on May 17, the SC had refused to grant a stay on the results of NEET-UG 2024, while agreeing to issue notice on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking NEET-UG exams to be conducted afresh in light of the alleged malpractices and paper leaks during the exam.