NEET-UG 2024: "If committee feels need for re-exam, we will organise it," says NTA. Highlights from its press conference

Amid growing concerns about irregularities and malpractice in this year's National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) exam 2024, the Ministry of Education held a press conference today, June 8, to address the numerous issue raised by students, parents, as well as educators.
The press conference was addressed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Subodh Kumar Singh.
Here are a few key highlights from the press conference:
Grievance redressal committee: During the press conference today, June 8, the Ministry of Education announced that it is forming a grievance redressal committee to thoroughly analyse the grievances raised by candidates and ensure that all issues are resolved fairly and transparently.
Committee to review grace marks: NTA Director General Subodh Kumar Singh informed that a four-member committee has been formed to reassess the grace marks given to over 1,500 students.
This comes after growing concerns about the inflation of the cut-offs this year and the high number of students scoring full marks in the exam.
Grace marks were given to 1,543 students for “loss of time” due to irregularities in six exam centres.
"We have thoroughly analysed all aspects and declared the results. Issues were confined to six centres out of 4,750, affecting only 1,600 out of 24 lakh candidates,” Singh said.
No paper leak: The National Testing Agency, today, June 8, denied any instances of paper leak in this year's NEET-UG exam.
In an official statement, the NTA clarified, "The examination was conducted according to established standards, and the distribution of grace marks has not affected the overall results. The issue pertains to 1,600 students and six exam centres.”
Open to re-exam: Addressing the demands and protests by the candidate seeking re-examination, the NTA said that the decision would be based on the newly formed grievance redressal committee.
“If the committee feels there should be a re-examination, we will organise it,” the agency said.