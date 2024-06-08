J&K teacher suspended for criticising gov't policies, leaking confidential information

Owing to criticism of government policies and the dissemination of confidential information, a teacher was suspended in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district. Disclosing the details today, June 8, the officials said that the action against Class II teacher Fiaz Ahmed was taken after a video showing the dilapidated condition of his remote Government Middle School Draman in Bhatyas zone went viral on social media early this week.

According to PTI, the Chief Education Officer (Doda) Prakash Lal Thappa confirmed the teacher's suspension and said the department sought a detailed project report (DPR) from the concerned department for school repair. “The teacher was placed under suspension on Friday, while a DPR was sought from the Public Works Department for immediate repair of the school building,” Thappa.



Suspension order

In a suspension order dated June 7, the CEO said the department had taken serious note of the viral video as the concerned teacher did not resist the entry of the unauthorised person into the premises and instead disseminated confidential information as well as criticised government policies like Digital India, school education policies and working of higher authorities, in violation of service guidelines.

"The teacher was asked to explain his position within two days on June 6 and his reply has been found ‘not satisfactory' as well as ‘non convincing'," the order reads. Therefore, pending inquiry into the matter, the teacher is placed under suspension with immediate effect and during the suspension period he shall remain attached to Higher Secondary School Chanti.

Two-member committee

Further order said a two-member committee comprising the principals of Higher Secondary School (girls) Thathri and Sartingal will conduct an in-depth inquiry into the alleged act of ‘violation of government instructions' by the suspended teacher and shall furnish their report to their office within a stipulation of 21 days positively with specific recommendations.

According to residents, over 100 local students are enrolled in the school with a staff strength of four teachers, one of whom has not been performing his duties for the past four years. "The school was upgraded to middle school over a decade ago and some more classrooms were added to it but were never completed, prompting the management to adjust the children in the two rooms of the old building that have also not been repaired for a long time and posing a threat to the lives of the students," they said.

The teacher said they have raised the issue with the Zonal Education Officer multiple times. Additionally, the teacher added that one of the teachers is not performing his duties in the school, while another among the rest of the three is looking after the accounts section and only two are attending to the classes, PTI reported.