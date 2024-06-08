Indore: Three accused arrested for leaking MBA exam papers

Three accused were arrested on Friday, June 8, by the team of Indore Police in the case of an MBA (Masters of Business Administration) paper leak in the Indore district of Madhya Pradesh.

In this matter, an FIR was lodged by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on May 30th, 2024, stated a report by ANI.

"The papers of two subjects — Quantitative Technique and Accounting for Managers, were leaked by the computer operator of the head of the Ideal Institute of Management to a student of the third semester," the officials said.

In a press conference, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ramsanehi Mishra of Indore, said, "The matter came to light when some students of DAVV were constantly protesting against the paper leaks. A team led by Station in-charge Umesh Yadav under the guidance of ACP Tushar Singh was formed to investigate the matter. Two papers on the subject — Quantitative Technique and Accounting for Managers were leaked on May 25 and May 28 respectively."

"In the initial investigation, with the help of the technical team and some students, the team found out the origin of the paper leak on social media. A student of the third semester, named Gaurav Singh Gaur had shared the papers with a student of the first semester, Dheeraj Narwarai," he said.

He further stated, "Upon further investigation, the team found out, that Deepak Solanki, the computer operator of the Ideal Institute of Management leaked the exam papers and sold them to Gaurav Singh Gaur. Gaurav was facing back in these papers in previous semesters."

"In the meanwhile, to fulfil his monetary needs, he further sold these papers to Dheeraj Narwaria and other students," he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Mishra mentioned, "All the three accused have been arrested and they have accepted their crime. A case has been registered in Chhoti Gwaltoli police station under Section 406 IPC and Examination Act 3/A. The police team is gathering all the evidence and further investigation is going on to find people involved in the matter."

The Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has kept its examination papers in the private institute — Ideal Institute of Management for security reasons.

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya formerly University of Indore was established in 1964 by an Act of Legislature of Madhya Pradesh. Dr Zakir Hussain, then Vice-President of India, inaugurated the university in 1964. The jurisdiction of the university was limited to the Indore district.

The police team is further investigating the matter to find out about others and the amount of money involved in the case.