Ten students of private varsity in Bengaluru fall ill after having hostel dinner

Ten students of S-Vyasa University fell ill on Wednesday, June 5, after having dinner at their hostel in Jigani police limits in Bengaluru Rural district.

It is alleged that a rat fell into the vessel while food was being cooked.

A police officer told The New Indian Express that a few students reported foul smell emitting from the food served to them. The students, who ate the food, started vomiting and complained of stomach ache.

The students staged a protest against the hostel management alleging that poor quality food is served to them daily.

However, the cook claimed that they take all precautions while preparing food.

The hostel management replaced the cook and sent the food samples for tests, stated The New Indian Express report.

Another severe incident from the past

In the early hours of March 22, five students from the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) for girls in Pembarthy village of Jangaon district in Telangana, were transported to the Jangaon government hospital as they began showing signs of food poisoning, reported The New Indian Express.

Things started to escalate after March 22.

As per reports, the girls had dined at their hostel mess and consumed rice with sambar and brinjal curry. Following the dinner, five of them reportedly suffered from vomiting and stomach pains, as reported by the warden.