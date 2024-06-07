QS World University Rankings 2025: PM Modi hails students, faculty on performance of Indian varsities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Indian education sector for the improved performance of Indian universities as reflected in the QS World University Rankings 2025. Additionally, a boost will be given to research and innovation, he said.

"Over the last decade, we have focused on qualitative changes in the education sector. This is reflected in the QS World University Rankings. Compliments to the students, faculty and institutions for their hard work and dedication. In this term, we want to do even more to boost research and innovation," said PM Modi.