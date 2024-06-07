NEET UG Results 2024: Alphores IIT & NEET Academy students shine

In the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 results, which were announced on Wednesday, June 4, students of Alphores IIT & NEET Academy in Telangana and Maharashtra have secured excellent marks, stated the academy.

Here are the names of the candidates and their scores:

- N Hemant: 691 marks

- V Hasini: 671

- D Pujita: 650

- N Kaushik Reddy: 647

- P Akshara Reddy: 639

- V Srimukhi: 619

- Mariasabha: 619

- A. Srivardhini: 613

- M Kamalika Prithi: 613

- N. Gnanada: 604

- A Amarender: 598

- B Hasita: 595

- K Srividya: 582

- MD Afghan Khan: 579

- N Saipratigna: 573

- M Prathima: 571

- P Srinath: 566

- Shaikh Umra: 561

- Tejaswini: 560

- Maheen Nazmeen: 560

- K Suhrudaaghava: 675 rank in the Person with Disabilities (PwD) category at the national level

Alphores Educational Institution Chairman V Narender Reddy informed about these achievements.

This is the second year that NEET coaching under the DOCTORS-30 special programme was done at Alphores. As many as ten students scored over 600 marks, 20 students over 560 marks and 41 students scored over 500 marks, the Chairman revealed.

As many as 86 students secured 450 marks. At least 130 students will secure seats in various prestigious medical colleges, he expected.

Well-planned teaching, continuous monitoring and initiation of students, them excelling in their respective streams, in addition to perseverance and hard work, has led to this success.