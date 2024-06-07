NEET UG: Delhi Education Minister Atishi says over 1,400 gov't school students qualified

Delhi's Education Minister Atishi said more than 1,400 students from the Delhi government schools have qualified for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024. The NEET UG 2024 results were announced by the test conducting agency National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 4.

In a press conference held today, June 7, the minister said that 1,414 students of Delhi government schools qualified for the NEET-UG this year. Further, she said that the number has been increasing year after year.



In 2020, a total of 569 students had qualified, Atishi said, adding that this year's figure is almost two-and-a-half times higher, as stated in a report by PTI.

According to NTA, more than 24 lakh candidates appeared for NEET UG 2024 at 4,750 different centres located in 571 cities throughout the country. Here are the details of the top ten All India Rankers (AIR):



AIR 1 Ved Sunilkumar Shende, Maharashtra

AIR 2 Syed Aarifin Yusuf M, Tamil Nadu

AIR 3 Mridul Manya Anand, Delhi

AIR 4 Ayush Naugraiya, Uttar Pradesh

AIR 5 Mazin Mansoor, Bihar

AIR 6 Rupayan Mandal, West Bengal

AIR 7 Akshat Pangaria, Uttarakhand

AIR 8 Shaurya Goyal, Punjab

AIR 9 Tathagat Awatar, Bihar

AIR 10 Chand Mallik, Tripura