Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Row over name changes, YSR statues in Andhra Pradesh

Following the results of Assembly and Lok Sabha Elections on June 4, Andhra Pradesh witnessed a series of incidents such as miscreants changing the name of universities and public places. With the alliance led by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) storming to power, bagging a landslide majority at that, TDP cadres not only removed the name 'YSR' from an institution and a landmark but also opposed the installation of his statues.

Student groups backed by TDP had alleged that the statue was installed without approval from the varsity's governing council. With the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) losing power, the university authorities removed the statue. Additionally, TDP leaders staged a protest at Vikrama Simhapuri University in Nellore over the installation of YSR's statue on the campus.

Late YS Rajshekar Reddy, popularly known as YSR, was the father of outgoing chief minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He was the CM of undivided AP between 2004 and 2009. In 2019, after coming to power, Jagan Mohan Reddy named welfare schemes of the government after his late father.

Similarly, in 2022, Dr NTR University of Health Sciences was changed to Dr YSR and this garnered massive backlash. On June 4, after the TDP-led alliance with BJP and Jana Sena Party was heading for a clean sweep, the party cadre allegedly replaced the name board of the Dr YSR University with Dr NTR.

Notably, that university was the brainchild of TDP founder and legendary actor-turned-politician late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao.

In another incident on June 4, supporters of the TDP and its allies put up a banner of ‘Abdul Kalam View Point’ over the board of ‘YSR View Point’ at Jodugullapalem in Visakhapatnam. Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) last year renamed the ‘Abdul Kalam View Point’ the ‘YSR View Point’. This move had drawn widespread criticism from opposition parties, who accused the YSRCP government of being disrespectful to the legacy of the former president, IANS reported.