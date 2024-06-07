Kerala gov't issues guidelines to create awareness on rabies prevention in schools

Today, June 7, 2024, the Kerala government issued guidelines on preventing stray dogs from staying and breeding on school premises to safeguard students from rabies infection. The guidelines were issued by the General Education Department headed by Minister V Sivankutty, a statement issued by his office said.

The guidelines spoke about preventing the stay and breeding of stray dogs on school premises. Additionally, it said that students should be made aware of rabies and measures to prevent it. Further, it recommended that students should be asked to inform their teachers or parents immediately if they are scratched or bitten by an animal.

Additionally, it directed that a special assembly be held in the schools on June 13 in collaboration with the Health Department to create awareness about the safety measures against rabies infection, the statement said. According to the statement, minister Sivankutty directed all deputy directors of education to ensure special assemblies are held in schools, as stated in a report by PTI.

Rabies & its symptoms

Rabies is a viral infection caused by a bite from an infected animal such as a dog, cat, fox, bat, or horse. Reports say that there is no effective treatment for rabies symptoms once they start and the infection is almost fatal.

Moreover, the symptoms can appear days after or more than a year after being exposed to the virus. Here are a few symptoms:

- Fever

- Headache

- Muscle aches

- Loss of appetite

- Nausea

- Tiredness

- Tingling, prickling, or itching around the bite area