Kanpur: NEET UG aspirants take to streets to protest against irregularities in exam results; demand re-exam

A few of the many concerns with the NEET UG 2024 exam results are the issues of grace marks, paper leak allegations, 67 candidates securing All-India Rank (AIR) Number One, and six to seven toppers from the same centre. Although the test conducting body, the National Testing Agency (NTA), has issued clarifications, students, parents and other stakeholders are not convinced.

"The cut-off marks have shot up and are so high, complicating the process of securing a seat in medical colleges," Kalpnath, who scored 585 marks, remarked. UDFA's General Secretary Dr Arun Kumar told EdexLive, "This matter is not restricted to a state. If the matter is not resolved, a nationwide protest may be staged."

Disclosing their demands, Kalpnath said, "We demand re-calculation of the marks or re-examination of NEET-UG 2024."

The matter has garnered support from politicians and chief ministers of several states. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot slammed the Centre and urged for a legitimate investigation.