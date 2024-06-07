JNU to reconsider its ‘unconstitutional’ fellowship which left out OBC students?

A recent circular released by the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on May 29, which introduced four ‘special fellowships’ of Rs 12,000 per month to PhD students has received flak from student groups for excluding the students from Other Backward Classes (OBC) background.

The circular called for applications from scholars from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) backgrounds, and Persons with Disabilities (PwD).

Following this the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) met with the JNU Vice-Chancellor Prof Santishree D Pandit, on May 31, and urged for the fellowship to be extended to Other Backward Class (OBC) category students as well.

JNUSU President Dhananjay, told EdexLive, “We are constantly pressuring the administration on this issue. We have been told that the VC will put forward the request to the Social Justice Ministry, to review said notification to include OBC fellowships as well. Till then, the fellowship will be on hold.”

Student groups have termed this circular by the JNU administration to be “unconstitutional” and “against the principles of social justice and quality”.

President of All India OBC Students’ Association (AIOBCSA), G Kiran Kumar said, “We strongly condemn this move by the JNU VC and the anti-constitutional circular. What basis was the circular issued on if a majority of the socially weaker section are being denied access? OBCs are the educationally, socially and economically weaker section of the society with family income less than eight lakh per annum.”

As per the circular dated May 29, the circular was approved by the institute’s executive council.