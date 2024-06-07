“Is this a scam?”: YouTuber Dhruv Rathee questions irregularities in NEET-UG results

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, who received widespread attention and popularity during this year’s Lok Sabha elections for his videos critiquing the Central government, has now taken up the issue of irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 exam.

Since the results of NEET-UG 2024 were announced, several irregularities have been highlighted by students and experts — raising questions about the fair conduct of the examination which was already tarnished by allegations of paper leak this year.

Taking up these issues in NEET-UG 2024 results, Rathee raised three questions in his video posted on social media platform X on Thursday, June 6.

“On 4th June, the day election results were announced, the results of the NEET-UG exam were also released. Since the results, lakhs of students have created an outcry due to some strange irregularities in the results,” Rathee said in his video in Hindi.

The video posted late yesterday night, on June 6, has already received over 1.2 million views on the platform with 1,03,000 likes and over 3500 comments.

“Firstly, this time, 67 students have received All India Rank (AIR)-1 or have scored full marks. This is strange because in 2023, only two toppers had AIR-1 and in 2022, there were three people who scored full marks. Out of these 67 toppers, six are from the same exam centre. Can it really be possible?” the YouTuber questioned.

Another question that Rathee raised was that of students scoring 718 and 719 out of 720 in an exam where four marks are awarded for every correct answer.

“This is also not technically possible because, in the NEET exam, you get four marks for every correct answer and minus one for every wrong answer. So even if a student has attempted all questions, and one of them is incorrect, then his score will be 715. But if he doesn't attempt one question then he can get 716, maximum. How is it possible?” he said.

NTA says that it has given grace marks to the students due to loss of time. But it has not explained transparently how many marks were given for loss of time and how it was calculated, the YouTuber added.

“Third, the result dates were preponed by 10 days. NEET-UG results were to be announced on June 14 but it was released June 4. Students believe that it was done to silence their voices at a time when there will be a ruckus in the country due to elections, and no one will hear the students. Is there a scam being hidden here?” he added.

These irregularities in the exam results, allegations of unfair means, lack of transparency by the NTA and abnormally high cut-offs have caused outrage among the students and the general public in the last few days.

While most people are demanding for the NEET-UG 2024 to be reconducted this year, others are urging for the national-level exam to be abolished completely.