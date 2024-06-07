As many as 15 kids rescued in anti-child labour campaign: Noida Police

Fifteen children who were engaged in works at eateries, furniture shops, hotels and so on were rescued in Noida on Thursday, June 6, in a child labour eradication campaign, police said.

The campaign was led by the Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the police department in coordination with NGOs Sahyog (Care For You) and Young India, according to an official statement.

"During the campaign, a total of 15 children who were found engaged in child labour in hotels, dhabas, furniture shops and other places in Sector 49, Baraula, Sector 76 area of Noida were rescued," the police said.

"The families of all the rescued children were explained that they should not spoil the lives of their children by making them do such work and were encouraged to get them educated," the police said.

The police and associated organisations also committed to providing free education to the rescued children, aiming to help them become responsible citizens contributing to the nation's growth, according to the statement.

In a similar campaign, the Noida Police had rescued 14 children on June 1.

Child labour in India is primarily prohibited under the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986.

In addition to it, Uttar Pradesh has enacted its own laws and regulations to prohibit child labour like the UP Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986 which works in conjunction with the central legislation to address the issue of child labour within the state.