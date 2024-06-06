Two schools built with India's financial aid inaugurated in Nepal's Sunsari district

After two schools were inaugurated in Nepal's Dang under the Nepal-India Development Cooperation, two more have been inaugurated in the Sunsari district. Announcing this, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said that two school buildings built under the Nepal- India Development Cooperation High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) have been inaugurated in the Sunsari district of Nepal.

According to a press release, the two schools, Shree Bhadgaun Sinuwari Secondary School at Ramdhuni Municipality and Shree Bhagwati Secondary School at Inaruwa Municipality in Sunsari District, were inaugurated on Wednesday, June 5. According to ANI, the schools were built with the financial assistance of NRs 26.30 million and NRs 30.50 million.

The embassy's statement read, "The Government of India grant under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation', was utilized for the construction of a school building with other facilities at Shree Bhadgaun Sinuwari Secondary School at Ramdhuni Municipality. Also, the GoI grant was utilized for the construction of school buildings with other facilities at Shree Bhagawati Secondary School at Inaruwa Municipality, Sunsari. These projects were taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP), under an Agreement between the Government of India and the Government of Nepal on High Impact Community Development Projects. The projects were implemented through the District Coordination Committee, Sunsari."

The Indian government has been taking up over HICDPs in Nepal in various sectors since 2003 and has completed 490 projects. Amongst these, 85 projects are in Koshi Province in various sectors, which include 12 projects in Sunsari.

Additionally, the Indian government has gifted 1,009 ambulances and 300 school buses to various hospitals, health posts and educational institutions. Among these, 146 ambulances and 48 school buses have been gifted in Koshi Province, including 24 ambulances and 11 school buses provided in Sunsari District, as stated in a report by ANI.