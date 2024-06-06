QS World Rankings 2025: Anna University in global top 400 for first time

Anna University has been ranked among the top 10 universities in the country and the 400 best universities globally, by the London-based higher education analyst, Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

In the QS World University Rankings 2025, published on Tuesday, June 4, Anna University is the only Tamil Nadu university to have featured in the list.

The varsity had placed 427th last year, and has climbed to 383rd position. It placed 10th among Indian universities, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Apart from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Delhi University (DU) and Anna University are the two new entrants from India this year in the top 400 list of the QS ranking.

However, what makes the ranking more significant for the state university is that it is the only university in the country to land a perfect score of 100 points in the ‘Citations per Faculty’ parameter. The varsity is followed closely by IISc (99.9) and IIT Guwahati (97.6).

“This achievement means a lot to us. We have many autonomous research centres working in various sectors like climate change, energy, ocean management, water resources and crystal growth. These centres are doing impactful work for the society’s benefit and the citations made by the faculty have really helped us in improving our performance this year,” said R Velraj, Vice-Chancellor of Anna University.

“Our aim is to be in the top 200 universities globally in the next four years and we are working towards it,” he added.

Globally, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) retained its title as the world’s best institute for the 13th consecutive year.

Overall, 61% of Indian universities have improved their rankings, with IIT Bombay taking the top spot.

Apart from Anna University, other higher educational institutes from the state have also improved their performance this year. IIT Madras has made an impressive leap from the 285th rank to 227th.

NIT Trichy has jumped from the 781-790 band to the 701-710.

Vellore Institute of Technology has also climbed up from the 851-900 bracket to the 791-800 bracket.

Notably, the University of Madras was ranked 526th in the QS World University Rankings 2024, however, the varsity has not made the list this year.