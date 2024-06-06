NEET UG Results 2024: In a first, a Tripura student, Chand Mallik, emerges as one of the toppers

Tripura student Chand Mallik has secured the first position in the All India National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 examination along with 66 other Rank 1 holders.

This is said to be the first time that a student from the Northeastern state has topped the medical entrance exam. Mallik, a resident of Ramnagar Number 2, achieved a perfect score of 720 out of 720, stated a report by ANI.

The NEET UG 2024 result was declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The NEET is an examination for students who want to seek admission to undergraduate courses in medical and dental colleges across India.

The test was conducted on May 5, and the provisional answer key was released on May 29. The final answer key was released on June 4.

A total of 23,33,297 students appeared for the exam out of 24,06,079 registered candidates. 13,16,268 qualified the examination. The candidates included 1,029,154 males and 1,376,831 females.

The cut-off has increased marginally in view of increased competition. For the Unreserved and Economically Weaker Section (EWS), the cutoff has risen to 720 to 164 compared to 720 to 137 in 2023.

The 67 Rank 1 holders, comprising 14 female and 53 male candidates.