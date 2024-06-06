NEET UG Results 2024: Aspirants seek Education Minister Pradhan's intervention to resolve exam discrepancies

Today, June 6, in a 15-point memorandum to the Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, two aspirants of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam Undergraduate 2024 (NEET-UG) highlighted the discrepancies of exam paper leaks, grace marks given by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and more.

Seeking the union minister's attention, the aspirants requested the government to investigate the matter and take appropriate measures. Additionally, several aspirants on social media have even raised a request for re-examination.

Taking this to X (formerly Twitter), medical expert and activist Dr Vivek Pandey wrote, "Our students Sagar, Rishabh kumar, Sonal chaudhary. Went to education ministry today to submit memorandum on #NEET 2024 irregularitiesNeet paper leak,cheating, impersonation & now grace marks affected merit alot. Student want justice"

As the NEET UG results were announced on June 4, the aspirants have been speaking up against the alleged discrepancies in the exam and how they are affected by it.

A few points from the memorandum submitted to the minister are:

1. Reports on the alleged paper leak of NEET UG 2024. In connection with this, the arrest of 13 individuals by Bihar police was followed by an investigation.

2. Despite allegations, the Supreme Court of India declined to stay the release of NEET UG 2024 results. The court dismissed a plea seeking a re-conduction of the exam due to the alleged malpractices

3. Apprehensions of several candidates from the same centre scoring full marks

4. Grace marks issued by the NTA

5. Concerns regarding blank OMR sheets and arrests of "solver gangs" from Patna, Delhi, Gujarat and other places

6. Students suffering due to abnormal increase in the cut-off marks

Notably, the NTA has issued a notice refuting the claims of paper leak. Additionally, it announced that based on the representations received regarding the loss of time, grace marks were given to several candidates.