BMIMS Bihar: Junior doctors assaulted twice, medicos launch candle vigil

Another incident of attack on on-duty doctors has come forward, this time from Bhagwan Mahavir Institute of Medical Sciences (BMIMS), previously known as Vardhman Institute of Medical Sciences in Pawapuri, Bihar.

Condemning this attack on the doctors, the Indian Medical Association - Junior Doctors Network (IMA-JDN) has launched a candle march in support of the resident doctors from BMIMS Bihar.

The resident doctors from the institute allege that they were attacked by a patient’s kin in two separate incidents.

In the first incident, on Saturday, June 1, a group of locals allegedly attacked a senior surgeon and resident doctors after they declared a patient to be brought dead. The assaulters accused the doctors of "medical negligence".

While a police complaint was filed regarding this, the doctors allege that no action was taken against the hooligans.

“After the doctors declared the patient dead, the kin left and came back with 40-50 people. They barged into the doctors’ chamber and assaulted them. On Saturday (June 1), we launched a strike boycotting the Out-Patient Department (OPD) services. Until Monday (June 3), no action was taken against the assaulters,” informed Dr Sourav Kumar, State Convenor, IMA-JDN.

Another incident took place on June 3, when hundreds of locals surrounded the hospital and threw stones at the doctors and residents, Kumar further informed.

“In this incident, at least 10-15 resident doctors were injured. An FIR was lodged and the police has arrested three people in connection but they have not included the Medical Protection Act, 2011, in their complaint. We are urging the police to investigate under the act and take necessary actions to ensure the safety of the doctors,” Kumar added.

Under the Bihar Medical Service Institution and Person Protection Act, 2011, imprisonment of three years and/with a fine up to Rs 50,000 is applicable in cases of assault against doctors, including actions under the relevant Indian Penal Code (IPC). The act further adds "Cognizable/Non-Bailable Compensation" of twice the purchase price of property damaged to be recovered as arrears of land revenue on default.

Yesterday, Wednesday, June 5, the association launched a candle march with resident doctors of several medical colleges in Bihar, in support of the junior doctors in BMIMS Bihar.