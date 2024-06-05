Rakesh Mohan Joshi is the new Vice-Chancellor of IIFT

Today, Wednesday, June 5, an international trade expert Rakesh Mohan Joshi, took charge as Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the commerce ministry's Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT). This was stated in a report by PTI.

He is a former dean of the institute and was on deputation to the Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Plantation Management as Director.

"Prof Rakesh Mohan Joshi takes over as vice-chancellor of IIFT," the institute said in a statement.

He has received his education and training from renowned educational institutions such as Harvard Business School, Boston; IIFT, Rajasthan University and National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal.

Joshi, who has also authored several books, said that he is committed to transforming IIFT into a world-class business school focused on international trade and management, stated the PTI report.

This was possible through cutting-edge research, training and education contributing to India's journey to become a global powerhouse in world trade.

Prof Joshi has a scholarly aptitude and a flair for writing. His style of writing makes his books interesting to read and easy to comprehend. His contribution to the field of management is through his books International Business and International Marketing, both published by Oxford University Press, which are highly popular and sold worldwide.

The institute was established in 1963 as an autonomous body under the Ministry of Commerce to contribute to the skill-building for the external trade sector of India.